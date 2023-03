Amid tall cedars 1.5km west of McLeod, this brooding Gothic church dates from 1852, and though rebuilt after the 1905 earthquake which destroyed its tower, it is one of the few remaining traces of the town's days as a British hill station.

Services in English and Hindi are held at 10.30am on Sundays. The cemetery contains the rocket-like tomb of the Earl of Elgin, second Viceroy of India, along with the graves of many victims of 1905.