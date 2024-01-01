Convent of St Ursula

Prague

The lemon-yellow walls of the Convent of St Ursula frame a pink church, which has a lush baroque interior that includes a battalion of Apostle statues. Out front is the figure of St John of Nepomuk, and in the facade’s lower-right niche is a statue of St Agatha holding her severed breasts – one of the more gruesome images in Catholic hagiography.

