You’ve said your vows, heard (or endured) the speeches, cut the cake and danced your first dance – now it’s time to kick-start married life with an unforgettable trip.

Wondering where to honeymoon in winter? Whether you want tropical beaches, action-packed adventures or epic wildlife encounters, these honeymoon destinations are wonderful places to escape – or make the most of – the northern hemisphere’s coldest months.

Left: Beach loungers at Nômade Temple Tulum. Right: Tulum Ruins. Fernando Farfán for Lonely Planet (2)

1. Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico

Best for recharging on turquoise-trimmed beaches

After the stress of planning a wedding, honeymoon decision fatigue can set in. But don’t panic: Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula is a no-brainer. Take your pick of turquoise-trimmed beaches along its Caribbean coastline, sip margaritas in a hammock on Isla Holbox, and when your batteries are recharged, let the Mayan ruins of Tulum, Chichén Itzá, Uxmal and others blow your minds with their mysterious temples and enormous feats of architecture. There’s impressive wildlife too: visit Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve to kayak between mangroves and snorkel with sea turtles.

Left: Mountains around New Zealand's Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown. Spotmatik Ltd/Shutterstock Right: Split Apple Rock in Abel Tasman National Park. 23pictures/Shutterstock

2. South Island, New Zealand

Best for adrenaline-seekers

New Zealand’s South Island is practically synonymous with adventure, and loved up adrenaline-seekers will have no trouble finding tandem bungees in Queenstown to celebrate the start of married life. But wait – there’s more. November to March is prime orca-spotting season in Kaikoura, while the 51km-long coastal track in Abel Tasman National Park provides dreamy scenery for day trips and multiday hikes. Looking for something a little more leisurely (preferably involving alcohol)? Hire a bike and bimble between vineyards on the Marlborough Wine Trail, tasting the region’s legendary sauvignon blancs and lesser-known pinot noirs as you do – helmets and well-lined stomachs are nonnegotiable.

Driving along Wadi Ghul in Oman. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet

3. Oman

Best for exploring fascinating historical sites

Winter is the perfect time to visit Oman – the scorching summer temperatures have mellowed to the mid-20s (°C) and the country’s famed wadis are brimming with emerald and turquoise water. Splash out on a five-star stay at Six Senses Zighy Bay; gaze at a billion twinkling stars at a remote (and romantic) desert camp; and explore the north’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including grand Bahla Fort and the mystifying Beehive Tombs. If you can’t make it to the latter, the National Museum of Muscat features a reconstructed tomb and other exhibits showcasing Oman’s rich history.



Left: The southwest tip of Islay, Scotland. peter g lawson/Shutterstock Right: Loch Eriboll, Scotland. Robert Ormerod for Lonely Planet

4. Scotland

Best for getting cozy in a mountain lodge

Who says honeymoon weather has to be hot? Cozy up in a luxury mountain lodge after a day braving the cold on a hike in The Cairngorms National Park, or tuck into a pub lunch overlooking Loch Ness at Dores Inn. If hot tubs and roaring open fires don’t warm you up, we know what will: whisky, of course! There are over 120 distilleries in Scotland to choose from – catch a ferry to Islay off the west coast to sample some of the peatiest drams on a tasting tour at Lagavulin or Laphroaig.

Cacimba do Padre beach in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil. Paula Montenegro Stock/Shutterstock

5. Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Best for nature lovers

Nature lovers in need of sunshine, look no further: the UNESCO-listed archipelago of Fernando de Noronha is home to some of Brazil’s best beaches, surfing and diving, and is a popular breeding ground for hawksbill sea turtles and spinner dolphins. Newlyweds can snorkel at petite Baía dos Porcos, brave a rocky descent to see jaw-dropping Baía do Sancho, or investigate shipwrecks and underwater caves on a dive – visibility is excellent and the balmy temperatures mean no wetsuit is required. Visitor numbers to Fernando de Noronha are restricted, accommodation is pricey, and eco taxes apply, so you’ll need to book in advance. If you’re coming in February, why not tag on a trip to Rio for Carnival?

Steam from Boiling Lake on the island of Dominica. chrisontour84/Shutterstock

6. Dominica

Best for outdoor adventures

If you want a Caribbean getaway with a difference, try lesser-visited Dominica. Dubbed the nature island, it’s ideal for independent couples with an adventurous streak. Spend your days hiking hilly jungle trails in Morne Trois Pitons National Park as you search for waterfalls, hot springs and the region’s gotta-see-it-to-believe-it Boiling Lake; or dive the bubbly waters of Champagne Reef before claiming a patch for your sarong on one of the island’s beaches, which range from white talcum-powder bays to black sand and pebbled shores. Save time for a visit to Kalinago Barana Autê, where you can learn about local indigenous culture and history.



Left: A wildebeest herd running toward their grazing grounds in the southern Serengeti. Right: A hot-air balloon at dawn over the Serengeti. Jonathan Gregson for Lonely Planet (2)

7. Tanzania

Best for a wildlife safari

Here’s hoping you can handle your life partner’s David Attenborough impressions, as temptation to imitate the natural historian’s narration style will run high on a safari in Tanzania. Keep your eyes peeled for giraffes, hippos, big cats and over 500 species of birds in Serengeti National Park before dining under the stars at a luxury safari camp. Finish your trip with a relationship-testing trek up Kilimanjaro, followed by a week of relaxation on the beaches of Zanzibar.



The Lake Louise Gondola in Banff National Park. Evan Williams/500px

8. Banff and Jasper, Canada

Best for embracing the cold weather

If you can’t beat winter, rejoice in it. And where better to embrace a big freeze than in Banff and Jasper National Parks? Celebrate the beauty that comes with sub-zero temperatures in January at the Ice Magic Festival in Lake Louise or Snowdays in Banff, where pros create sculptures out of ice and snow; hit the slopes at Banff Sunshine, which boasts one of the longest ski seasons in North America; or take in the mountain views from a massage table. Visit between November and February for the best chance of catching a glimpse of the aurora borealis from Jasper Dark Sky Preserve.

Cambodia's Angkor Wat at sunrise. Mark Read for Lonely Planet

9. Cambodia

Best for a budget-friendly 'moon

Southeast Asia is one of the world’s most affordable honeymoon destinations, and Cambodia is having a moment. The sprawling ancient Temples of Angkor are an itinerary essential – get there for sunrise to beat most of the crowds and consider a three-day pass (valid for a week) if you want to see more than the key temples. Then head to the southern islands for a little R&R – Song Saa Private Island offers a luxurious escape, Koh Rong is a party-lover’s paradise, and Koh Totang is perfect for those seeking a digital detox.

Left: Pico Cão Grande rising from the southern hinterland of São Tomé. Right: A walking bridge from Bom Bom Resort on Principe Island. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet (2)

10. São Tomé and Príncipe

Best for off-the-beaten track adventures

Move over Mauritius and the Seychelles: the lesser-known isles of São Tomé and Príncipe off the west coast of Africa are here to steal your thunder. Peppered with Portuguese colonial architecture, deserted beaches, dramatic peaks and rainforest hiking trails, this is the place for couples wanting off-the-beaten-track adventures with a little luxury thrown in. November to March is prime time to witness green hawksbill and leatherback sea turtles laying their eggs on São Tomé’s Praia Grande, and snorkeling visibility is at its highest too. On Príncipe, check out beautiful Praia Banana (of Bacardi advertisement fame) before checking in to an island bungalow at Bom Bom Principe.