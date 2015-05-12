Welcome to Kaikoura
Marine animals are abundant here due to ocean-current and continental-shelf conditions: the seabed gradually slopes away from the land before plunging to more than 800m where the southerly current hits the continental shelf. This creates an upwelling of nutrients from the ocean floor into the feeding zone.
In November 2016, the Kaikoura region was struck by a severe magnitude 7.8 earthquake, but following the reestablishment of badly damaged transport links, the town is once again easily reached and an essential destination for visitors to New Zealand.
Kaikoura Whale Watch Day Tour from Christchurch
Your day starts with pickup from your Christchurch hotel, then travel in a comfortable coach for about 2.5 hours to reach Kaikoura, taking a scenic road through the North Canterbury region.In Kaikoura, meet your boat for your whale-watching tour with expert local guides. As you cruise, learn about the town, its whaling history and its natural features. Not far offshore lies the Hikurangi Trench, which creates the upwelling that attracts an abundance of marine life. If you’re lucky, you can watch the whales breach, spout and lift their huge fins and tails out of the water.While the giant sperm whales are the stars of the show and live here year-round, you might also see New Zealand fur seals, dusky dolphins and, depending on the season, migrating humpback whales, pilot whales, blue whales and southern right whales. Kaikoura’s waters also host the world's largest dolphins—the orca–and the world's smallest and rarest—Hector’s dolphins.On the feathered side of life, Kaikoura has the largest concentration and variety of seabirds on mainland New Zealand, with 13 species of albatross, 14 varieties of petrels and 7 types of shearwaters.After your whale-watching cruise, take a break for a tasty lunch at a local restaurant with great views of the snow-dusted mountains of the Seaward Kaikoura Range. Have the option to include the lunch in your tour at additional cost, or to purchase your own meal. Once you have refueled, hop back on the bus to visit a nearby New Zealand fur seal colony where you can observe the seals at close quarters. Then begin your return journey to Christchurch, stopping at a North Canterbury vineyard for a wine tasting as time allows. Your tour ends in the evening when your guide returns you to your hotel.
Full-Day Kaikoura Tour from Christchurch
This full-day tour includes a scenic drive from Christchurch over the Canterbury Plains before arriving in Kaikoura. Once in Kaikoura, make your way to a lookout to enjoy the breath-taking views. Next, make your way around to a seal colony before heading into Kaikoura for some free time to explore and maybe have some lunch. Then board a modern catamaran for an exciting whale watch tour. This tour offers up-close encounters with the giant sperm whale. A typical whale watch encounter may include fur seals, pods of dusky dolphins and endangered wandering albatross.Sit back and relax in comfort on your return journey to Christchurch.
5-Day New Zealand North and South Island Highlights Trip
Day 1 - Auckland to Waitomo, RotoruaToday you will depart from Auckland and drive to the magical Waitomo Caves. Here you will have a guided tour of the caves, before taking a short boat ride along the river to the grotto. Be enchanted by the thousands of glow worms emitting tiny lights that twinkle in the darkness. Later, you drive to Rotorua, passing through the Fitzgerald Glade, a section of highway where native bush forms a canopy overhead. Overnight in Rotorua - Sudima Rotorua or SimilarDay 2 - RotoruaThis morning explore Rotorua's geothermal wonderland and discover the unique culture of New Zealand's Maori people. Enjoy a guided tour of Te Puia, see Rainbow Springs and watch the Agrodome Sheep Show. The rest of the day is at leisure and in the evening you might like to experience a Maori hangi (a traditional barbecue) and concert (at own expense). Overnight in Rotorua - Sudima Rotorua or SimilarDay 3 - Rotorua to WellingtonThere is more stunning scenery on offer today as you travel by coach to Wellington, passing Lake Taupo, Palmerston North and the Kapiti Coast. Overnight in Wellington - James Cook Grand Chancellor or similarDay 4 - Wellington via Picton to KaikouraThis morning, travel by Inter Islander Ferry, via Cook Strait to Picton. Then it’s all aboard the TranzCoastal train to Kaikoura. This is a spectacular train journey that passes through stunning coastal scenery and rugged mountain ranges. Overnight in Kaikoura - White Morph or similar Day 5 - Kaikoura to ChristchurchThe highlight this morning is a whale watching tour by boat or light aircraft. See the gentle giants of the sea and be thrilled as the giant sperm whales breach, and watch the dolphins and seals at play. Later in the afternoon you will drive to Christchurch where your tour concludes.Tour can also be operated in reverse, Christchurch to Auckland
Kaikoura Albatross Encounter Tour from Christchurch
Kaikoura has one of the largest number of different types of seabirds within a small area than anywhere along the New Zealand coastlines. On your arrival in Kaikoura you may enjoy either an early lunch or have free time to explore Kaikoura before being transferred to Ocean Wings Albatross Encounter. Experience the sensation of getting close to the mighty albatross, one of the world's largest flight birds.There will also be the opportunity during the day to visit a seal colony where fur seals may be viewed at close quarters. This stop provides a great photo opportunity.
Kaikoura Express return from Christchurch
Kaikoura Express departs Christchurch daily at 8.30am. Departure point is from outside Canterbury Museum in Rolleston Avenue. Central city pick-ups are also available as follows:7.50am - Bealey Avenue (across the road from All Stars Inn7.52am - 154 Bealey Avenue8.00am - Novotel Hotel, Cathedral Square8.15am - Bus Interchange, Lichfield StreetTravel to Kaikoura takes approximately 3 hours. The service returns from Kaikoura at 4.30pm. Departure point is Kaikoura i-Site and Dolphin Encounter, 96 Esplanade, KaikouraKaikoura Express offers point of interest facts en route, and a photo stop with the seals. Our super relaxed, professional and friendly staff will make sure you have a great trip away!
South Island Flexible Travel Pass - Christchurch Return
Christchurch to KaikouraWe depart Christchurch International Airport early in the morning for a scenic drive up the coast to the wildlife wonderland of Kaikoura. Spend the afternoon whale watching, swimming with dolphins or on a guided fishing trip.Kaikoura to PictonContinue north to the top of the South Island to our next destination Picton, nestled on the edge of the stunning Marlborough Sounds. Enjoy an afternoon free to walk part of the unbelievably beautiful Queen Charlotte Track, or just explore Picton's waterfront and town centre. Picton to Marahau (Abel Tasman)We cruise through the world famous Marlborough vineyard area and, depending on the group, may stop for a bit of wine tasting before heading to the coastal town of Nelson. We make a supermarket stop to stock up on supplies and then make our way to our amazing and remote overnight stop Marahau, right on the edge of the spectacular Abel Tasman National Park. You'll have a full free day the next day to explore this stunning, coastal national park on foot, by sea or from the air. Marahau (Abel Tasman) to WestportWe make our way down the ‘wild’ West Coast. We stop to visit the seal colony and to see a beautiful deserted beach, then head for the historic coal mining town, Westport. Westport to Franz JosefWe head further down the rugged West Coast to the spectacular limestone Punakaiki Pancake Rocks and blowholes. We’ll stop to take a short walk around these unique rock formations before we head for the historic gold mining town, Greymouth for a short stop on our way to the Franz Josef Glacier. The next day you'll have a full free day to experience the Franz Josef Glacier. Franz Josef to WanakaSee the amazing mirror-like Lake Matheson then travel inland through the mountainous Haast Pass and Makarora towards Wanaka. This is one of the most scenic drives you’ll ever do! We arrive in Wanaka late-afternoon in time to enjoy this picturesque lakeside town. Wanaka to QueenstownQueenstown is known in New Zealand as the ‘Adventure Capital of the World’ and the spiritual home of bungy jumping! Spend at least two days in Queenstown taking it all in! Queenstown to Aoraki/Mt CookWe arrive at the base of New Zealand’s highest mountain, Aoraki/Mt Cook with time for afternoon activities. Mt Cook to ChristchurchWe make a stop at turquoise Lake Tekapo before dropping off the thrill seekers wanting to raft the top notch white water on the Rangitata River. Those not rafting continue on to explore Christchurch, and the rafters will be dropped off in Christchurch later by the rafting company.