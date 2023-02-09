What couple can resist the Caribbean, with its promise of screensaver-worthy beaches and romantic resorts that go above and beyond to make every holiday feel like a honeymoon?

Whether you want to lounge in a private cabana, swing in a hammock, dine at a moonlit table for two, hike through lush rainforest or snorkel among primary-colored fish, you can do what pleases both of you on any of the islands that make up this coveted destination. All of which makes it even harder to narrow down the best places for couples in the Caribbean.

And that’s why we want to inspire you with these eight particularly romantic Caribbean destinations.

1. Little Cayman, Cayman Islands

Best for getting off the grid

Little Cayman is the smallest of the Cayman Islands and home to more iguanas than people – making it ideal for couples looking to spend quality time together. This dazzling island is just one mile wide and 10 miles long, its desert-island vibe offering up quiet beaches, crystal-clear waters, a tropical nature reserve and world-class diving sites. When you tire of swinging in a beachfront hammock, you can cycle to Booby Pond Nature Reserve to observe the resident colony of 4000 red-footed boobies (their name notwithstanding, you can identify them by their blue beaks).

Alternatively, take a dip in the multi-hued blue waters of South Hole Sound Lagoon (you may well be the only couple there). For a more strenuous workout, kayak over to Owen Island, where you’ll feel like the only people on the planet, or dive Bloody Bay Wall – a dramatic 6000ft drop-off that’s part of an underwater mountain range. You’ll have a handful of small hotels to choose from, including the colorful beach cottages at the Southern Cross Club and the all-inclusive Pirates Point Resort.

Planning tip: On Little Cayman, bikes are the transportation of choice. But since the island is too small to support a bike shop, most hotels and guesthouses will lend you a bike to get around or rent you one for a small fee.

2. Grenada

Best for underwater explorations

Grenada is home to the world’s first underwater sculpture park and the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean, making it a good choice for couples looking for once-in-a-lifetime dive experiences. The underwater gallery of sculptures can be found in the Molinère Beauséjour Marine Protected Area, with the artworks acting as artificial reefs attracting a wide variety of tropical fish.

The 18,000-ton, 65ft-long Italian cruise liner, Bianca C – known as the Titanic of the Caribbean – sits upright on the seabed at a depth of 165ft, just a mile off Grand Anse beach, and is a memorable dive for those with experience. If swimming’s your thing, check into Silversands, which boasts the Caribbean’s longest swimming pool, at nearly 330ft long.

In Soufrière, St Lucia, beautiful views of the Pitons provide drama – and romance © fokke baarssen / Shutterstock

3. Soufrière, St Lucia

Best for a room with a view

If you were to see no other part of St Lucia on your romantic vacation, the district of Soufrière on the west coast would provide you with memories aplenty. Think hiking the imposing Gros Piton, mountain biking through overgrown former plantations, slathering each other in mud in the name of beauty at Sulfur Springs or taking a bracing freshwater shower at Diamond Falls. Most of these activities are an added bonus for couples drawn primarily to the romantic hotels that have made the area famous. Jade Mountain and Ladera are both in this area, both luxury properties that have done away with the fourth wall to allow its rooms to frame equally dramatic yet differing views of the Pitons.

Planning tip: Visit between February and May for the lowest chance of rain. High season ends after the Easter holiday, so May can also be a very affordable time to book your romantic break.

4. Antigua

Best for all-inclusive resorts

If you’re looking for the best all-inclusive resorts for couples in the Caribbean, you’ll find a glut of them on West Indian island Antigua. For suites with private plunge pools, try Hammock Cove, Galley Bay or Hermitage Bay. Older couples favor the quiet sophistication of Curtain Bluff, where they can mingle at the manager’s cocktail party hosted in the owner’s living room, while younger couples enjoy the activity program at Pineapple Beach Club. If you fancy romance, Maldives-style, try one of the overwater bungalows at the Royalton. Feeling flush? Then head to one of the most exclusive private islands in the Caribbean and book a stay at Jumby Bay, where Oprah Winfrey, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana own villas.

Lush Dominica offers countless ways for couples to enjoy adventures in nature together © David Madison / Getty Images

5. Dominica

Best for adventurous couples

With pristine rainforest, a river for every day of the year, waterfalls, national parks, volcanoes, white and black sand beaches, one of only two boiling lakes in the world (the other is in New Zealand), and a vast array of soul-restoring excursions and authentic experiences, Dominica helps couples reconnect and create enduring memories.

On this nature-heavy island, you can river-canyon, hike volcanoes, swim in rainforest waterfalls, soak in natural hot springs or get close to the resident pod of sperm whales. Dominica is less touristy than other Caribbean islands and will appeal to couples who enjoy getting off the beaten track. For a private rainforest retreat, try six-star Secret Bay, 10 villas on a verdant hillside in the northwest.

Planning tip: Dominica is in the hurricane belt, so avoid hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 to November 30.

6. CocoCay, Bahamas

Best romantic cruise stop

When searching for the most romantic Caribbean cruise, it’s worth checking itineraries to see if they stop at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean International’s private island in the Bahamas. Whether your idea of romance is daring each other to go down Daredevil’s Tower, the tallest waterslide in the world, or paddling your partner out in a kayak made for two before sipping refreshing Coco Locos from the privacy of a daybed or cabana in Breezy Bay, you’ll find a way to relish romance at CocoCay. When Royal Caribbean’s new ship Icon of the Seas launches in 2024, the cruise line will debut the island’s adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach, with an expansive pool, private cabanas with pools and the ultimate ocean views.

A rafing ride down Jamaica’s Martha Brae River sets the scene for love © Jam Travels / Shutterstock

7. Jamaica

Best for couples-only resorts

Jamaica is known as the birthplace of reggae music, but did you know it was also the birthplace of couples-only all-inclusive luxury Sandals Resorts? This Jamaican company has cornered the honeymoon market in the Caribbean, and now operates nearly 20 resorts in beachfront properties in Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, St Lucia, the Bahamas and Curaçao (open since June 2022). Seven of them are in Jamaica, including the brand-new Sandals Dunn’s River (opened in May 2023).

Each Sandals offers two people in love a romantic, all-inclusive Caribbean experience that includes dining at up to 16 specialty restaurants, unlimited premium drinks, complimentary land and water sports (including up to two scuba dives per day for certified divers) and top-notch amenities. Romantic things to do in Jamaica include bamboo river-rafting on the Martha Brae, daring jumps into the Ocho Rios Blue Hole and horseback rides in the waves.

8. Andros, Bahamas

Best for eco-conscious couples

With a marine territory of 100,000 square miles, 700 islands and 2400 cays, the Bahamas is one of the most eco-friendly destinations in the Caribbean. The sea around the islands absorbs carbon (the islands now sell blue carbon credits), and the air contains less pollution than almost any other place in the world. Eco-conscious travelers will be enamored not only with the islands’ green credentials, but its focus on nurturing nature, wildlife and community.

Couples looking to keep busy should look to the island of Andros, the largest island in the archipelago. Andros has the highest concentration of blue holes, or pools opening to underground cave systems, in the world (180). In an effort to protect these natural wonders, a 40,000-acre national park has been formed, creating a safe haven for 22 blue holes and the surrounding pine forests. Captain Bill’s Blue Hole is the most accessible, with a platform to leap into the water. Opt for an eco villa at Tiamo, a luxury resort only accessible by boat after flying into South Andros on Mangrove Cay.