Dominica Shore Excursion: Half Day Jeep Safari

If you are a nature-lover, this is the Dominica shore excursion for you. While you’re in port in Dominica, spend your time on a Jeep safari – expert tour guides will escort you through Roseau (the capital), Morne Bruce (for some Dominican history and a picturesque view of the capital) and the botanical gardens (for an encounter with the national parrot, the Sisserou).Feel Mother Nature’s influence on this Caribbean island as you wind through the mountains to the renowned Wotten Waven Sulphur Springs to view remnants of the island's volcanic activity. Hop back on the Jeep and enjoy an exciting ride further into the island’s rainforest to Ti Tou Gorge, situated in the village of Laudat. Here you will see a mountain crevice where hot and cold streams intermingle into a plunging rock pool, perfect for an exhilarating swim. Ti Tou Gorge is an outlet of a fresh water lake that is one of the few mountain crater lakes in the Caribbean. The open-air Jeep will take you off-road for a few minutes into this tranquil area with less than a one-minute stroll to the most unusual natural site.If you are really adventurous, you can swim between the mountains of the gorge to see a breathtaking crystal clear waterfall – a fitting highlight of your rainforest safari.Complimentary rum punch and fresh fruit will be served before the return to your cruise ship port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to Roseau for your ship’s departure. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.