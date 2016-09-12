Welcome to Dominica
Halfway between Guadaloupe and Martinique, Dominica is the only place in the Eastern Caribbean that’s still home to a sizeable population of indigenous people, the Kalinago, who've lived on the island since the 13th century. Owing to the Kalinago’s fierce resistance, Dominica was the last Caribbean island to be colonized – by the British in 1763.
Mother Nature may have been especially generous with Dominica, but it also deals it the occasional hardship in the form of hurricanes and tropical storms. Most recently, in August 2015, Tropical Storm Erika wreaked major havoc from which the island is still recovering.
Dominica Shore Excursion: River Tubing Safari
While you are in port in Dominica, spend your time tubing down one of the island’s many rivers. You’ll be picked up from your ship port, and driven 25 to 30 minutes to the launch site. A safety briefing comes first, and then you will be provided with your life vest, modified inner tube and paddle before you jump in the river. When everyone is in the water, your guide will set you free to start your journey, gently spinning and twirling in the current, moving down the beautiful river.Pause briefly to enjoy a popular Dominican activity, river bathing – swim in the clear, refreshing water for a few minutes before getting back in your tube and continuing along until your exit point.Your expert guide is only a shout away if you need anything – your comfort and safety are very important and will be ensured. When your back on dry land, at the Hillsborough Reception Center, you’ll enjoy some refreshments, including famous rum punch and fresh local fruit.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to Roseau for your ship’s departure. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Dominica Shore Excursion: Half Day Jeep Safari
If you are a nature-lover, this is the Dominica shore excursion for you. While you’re in port in Dominica, spend your time on a Jeep safari – expert tour guides will escort you through Roseau (the capital), Morne Bruce (for some Dominican history and a picturesque view of the capital) and the botanical gardens (for an encounter with the national parrot, the Sisserou).Feel Mother Nature’s influence on this Caribbean island as you wind through the mountains to the renowned Wotten Waven Sulphur Springs to view remnants of the island's volcanic activity. Hop back on the Jeep and enjoy an exciting ride further into the island’s rainforest to Ti Tou Gorge, situated in the village of Laudat. Here you will see a mountain crevice where hot and cold streams intermingle into a plunging rock pool, perfect for an exhilarating swim. Ti Tou Gorge is an outlet of a fresh water lake that is one of the few mountain crater lakes in the Caribbean. The open-air Jeep will take you off-road for a few minutes into this tranquil area with less than a one-minute stroll to the most unusual natural site.If you are really adventurous, you can swim between the mountains of the gorge to see a breathtaking crystal clear waterfall – a fitting highlight of your rainforest safari.Complimentary rum punch and fresh fruit will be served before the return to your cruise ship port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to Roseau for your ship’s departure. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Dominica Whale and Dolphin Watching Cruise
Whale and Dolphin Watching in Dominica is one of the most exciting experiences one can witness. After hiking and exploring Dominica’s rich interior, discovering the life in its marine mammals is a must for everyone’s adventure plan and what better place than the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea. Here there are many resident fish species as well as migratory ones, so you stand a pretty good chance of a sighting on nearly every voyage.There are 79 species of whales and 32 species of dolphins of which over 21 dolphin species live in and visit our waters. The whales that are most commonly sighted are pilot whales, sperm whales, and humpbacks. From the winter months all the way through the summer months, sperm whales are usually spotted year round off the coast of the island within deep waters. They use the deep trenches for protection from predators. The humpbacks and sperm whales are often spotted with calves, which spend their time playing in our coastal waters.Deciding what to bring and what to wear during your whale and dolphin watching experience is more important than what many may think. The rule of thumb is being prepared and take more than what you think you will need. At a minimum, bring a light jacket (rain jacket is your best option), granola bars (in case you need a snack), a paper sack (in the event you get more sea sick than you thought), and a well charged camera with extra memory.
Dominica Mega Bite Volcano Snorkeling Tour
Start your day off in paradise seeing Dominica’s other resident inhabitant, underwater creatures. Our snorkeling grounds are second to none. Come swim in the famous Champagne Reef and end up in a natural hot thermal bath right on the beach.You haven’t seen Dominica until you’ve viewed it while cruising along the coast on Roseau to Scotts Head and on this three-hour excursion; we will also bring you to the Island’s top snorkeling sites. Soufriere Bay, Scotts Head Pinnacle, and the famous Champagne, are a snorkeler’s delight.Champagne volcano, near Pointe Michel, has been named the top place to snorkel in the Caribbean by Snorkeler’s Life List in Caribbean Travel + Life Magazine. This area got its name from a consistent stream of bubbles, resembling that of sparkling champagne, that are seen during scuba diving tours. This phenomenon of Champagne snorkeling is caused by geothermal activity around the reef. This memorable day of cruising and snorkeling also includes refreshments. Lunch could be organized if desired. Must request directly about our lunch specials. Snorkel equipment and instruction are provided.Recommended Attire: Wear bathing suit, bring towel, sun block, camera and comfortable wet shoes
Half Day Jeep Safari
Appreciate the beauty of the tropical island of Dominica on this half-day tour! After pickup from your hotel, the tour begins as you hop into the open-air, off-road vehicle. As you're escorted through Roseau by your knowledgeable guide, see picturesque views of the capital city. You'll make a quick stop at the Botanical Gardens for an up-close encounter to Dominica's National Parrot - the Sisserou.Your adventure continues as you wind your way through the mountains to the famous Wotten Waven Sulphur Springs. See remnants of the island's volcanic activity and dozens of sulphur springs before hopping back into the jeep. Hold on tight as you ride further into the rainforest! You'll arrive at the village of Laudat, home of Ti Tou Gorge. Known for its natural plunging rock pool, Ti Tou Gorge is a breathtaking natural wonder. Venture down into the gorge for a swim and discover a crystal clear waterfall. Upon return to your hotel, enjoy complimentary rum punch and fresh fruit.