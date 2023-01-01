Freshwater Lake

Shimmering shades of blue and green, Freshwater is the largest of Dominica’s four lakes and the source of the Roseau River. It is easily reached via a paved road that veers uphill just before Laudat and delivers sweeping views of the valley, Morne Anglais and the sea.

At the T-junction, turn right for the lake parking lot and pick up the easy 2.5-mile trail around the lake to the right of the visitor center, past a hydroelectric station. The montane forest vegetation at this elevation (2500ft) is very different from the rainforest; trees are short and thin, and shrubs, ferns and herbs blanket the forest floor. Birders should keep an eye out for the mountain whistler, hummingbirds and egrets. Bring a sweater or light jacket; it gets chilly up here.