Emerald Pool

This lovely swimming hole is fed by a 40ft waterfall and hemmed in by sumptuous foliage which gives it its distinctive green tinge. It's one of Dominica's more accessible – and hence, popular – natural wonders, and while the water can be on the cool side, on cruise-ship days it can be rammed with bus tours.

A path winds through dense rainforest and past two viewpoints, one looking out over the rainforest canopy to Morne Laurent and another treating you to panoramic views of the Atlantic coast. There's a visitor center with toilets and a snack bar.