Touna Kalinago Heritage Village

Created by former Kalinago chief Irvince Auguiste, this living village on the Pagua River was created to introduce visitors to the way of life of Dominica's indigenous people. On guided 90-minute tours, you'll visit a traditional herbalist and the homes of basket-weavers and craftspeople. Visits include a stop at Auguiste's own home. The project encourages active exchange between visitors and locals to break down cultural barriers. With advance notice, it's also possible to stay overnight (from US$30 per person).