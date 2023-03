This re-created traditional village on the Crayfish River near the Isukulati Falls is a good spot to get an overview of Kalinago history and culture. The 30- to 45-minute tour leads to various huts where locals demonstrate the crafts of basket-weaving, canoe-making and cassava-baking. An architectural highlight is the huge Karbet (men's house) where dances and cultural presentations take place. En route you get to enjoy awesome views of the falls and the crashing waves.