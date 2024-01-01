These attractively hued rocks make up a dramatic headland that enjoys a fabulous position overlooking two bays. There's not much to do here but enjoy the views and clamber around the rocks, but it's pleasant enough if you're in the area. You'll be escorted down to the rocks by a park ranger.
Red Rocks
Dominica
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
