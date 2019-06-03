Cabrits National Park

The star attraction of this small national park on a forested headland a mile north of downtown Portsmouth is Fort Shirley, an impressively restored 18th-century British garrison, just a five-minute uphill walk from the park entrance. Views over Prince Rupert Bay are especially lovely in the late afternoon. Three longer trails crisscross the park, leading past the officers' quarters, the soldiers' barracks, the powder magazine and other vestiges from the past.

The visitor center has exhibits and a snack bar. The Waitukubuli Trail ends just past Fort Shirley.