Tucked beneath Morne Bruce hill, Roseau's 40-acre botanic gardens are effectively a giant park to the north of town, which – despite terrible damage sustained during Hurricane Maria – contains some mature banyan trees, century palms and an impressive baobab tree along with many flowering tropical shrubs. It’s a great place for a wander and a picnic, and the staff are friendly and knowledgeable.

The trailhead for ‘Jack’s Walk,’ a steep and winding half-mile trail to the top of Morne Bruce, is behind the aviary.