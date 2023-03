Just beyond the visitor center here you'll find a viewing platform with full-on views of the two side-by-side falls: the 125ft 'Father' fall and 75ft 'Mother' fall. Following the narrow rocky trail beyond the platform means negotiating slippery boulders, so wear sturdy shoes and watch your step. You can cool off in the swimming hole below Mother fall. If you want to hike to the hot springs below Father fall, a guide is recommended.