The trail to one of Dominica’s highest waterfalls (200ft) traverses thick rainforest with towering trees and ferns. Although well built and not terribly long, the trail gets slippery and requires rock clambering and fording several creeks, as well as long uphill slogs. Bring a swimsuit to cool off in the pool, which is easily one of Dominica's most beautiful sights. Allow about two to three hours round-trip.

The main trailhead is just off the Laudat Rd.