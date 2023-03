Easily Dominica's best beach, this gorgeously wild coconut-palm-fringed crescent has good swimming and snorkeling, and there's an (often unmanned) beach bar serving drinks. It sits at the end of a 0.6-mile dirt road that's only accessible by 4WD or on foot. The surrounding land is privately owned, and you may need to pay US$5 entry. Often there is nobody at the entrance and the barrier is locked, so leave your car and walk down to the beach.