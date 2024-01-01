Pointe Baptiste Estate Chocolate Factory

Dominica

Meet Alan Napier, whose grandparents came from Scotland to found the Pointe Baptiste Estate, and who took it upon himself to start making Dominica's first homegrown chocolate. It's still very much a cottage-industry affair. Come by for an interesting short tour of the process, and buy a few bars of the 60% to 100% dark chocolate as a delicious souvenir.

