The horseshoe-shaped Baie de Pompierre is perhaps Terre-de-Haut's loveliest beach: a reef-protected golden strand with a splendid setting. There are even tame goats that mosey onto the sand and lie down next to sunbathers, as well as a small island to swim out to. Pompierre is an easy (though steep) 1.6km walk northeast of Bourg des Saintes. There are showers and bathrooms on the beach and plenty of wooden picnic tables.