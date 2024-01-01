Pain de Sucre

The Pain de Sucre (Sugarloaf) is an imposing 53m-high basalt peninsula. You’ll find good snorkeling and a sandy beach here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Réserve Cousteau

    24.48 MILES

    Jacques Cousteau brought Pigeon Island to international attention by declaring it to be one of the world’s top dive areas, and the waters surrounding the…

    Batibou Beach

    23.92 MILES

    Easily Dominica's best beach, this gorgeously wild coconut-palm-fringed crescent has good swimming and snorkeling, and there's an (often unmanned) beach…

    Mémorial ACTe

    25.63 MILES

    Top billing in the French Antilles goes to this huge museum of slavery, opened by President Hollande in 2015. Housed in a spectacular silver-latticework…

    Maison du Cacao

    26.53 MILES

    One of Basse-Terre's most enjoyable attractions, the Maison du Cacao is for anyone who loves their chocolate. Presentations in English take place at 10am,…

    Zoo de Guadeloupe

    24.03 MILES

    One of Guadeloupe's must-sees, this excellent zoo, high in the mountains of Basse-Terre, combines animal enclosures with a jungle adventure. Follow the…

    Plage de la Caravelle

    27.82 MILES

    This headland of white sand about 2km west of Ste-Anne's center is one of Guadeloupe's very finest beaches – it's the Caribbean you probably came to see…

    Cabrits National Park

    21.11 MILES

    The star attraction of this small national park on a forested headland a mile north of downtown Portsmouth is Fort Shirley, an impressively restored 18th…

    Baie de Pompierre

    1.91 MILES

    The horseshoe-shaped Baie de Pompierre is perhaps Terre-de-Haut's loveliest beach: a reef-protected golden strand with a splendid setting. There are even…

Nearby Terre-de-Haut attractions

1. Anse à Cointe

0.32 MILES

Two kilometers southwest of Bourg des Saintes is Anse à Cointe, a good beach for combining swimming and snorkeling. The snorkeling is best on the north…

2. Le Chameau

0.49 MILES

A winding cement road leads to the summit of Le Chameau, which at 309m is Terre-de-Haut's highest point. From Bourg des Saintes it’s a moderately…

3. Anse Crawen

0.52 MILES

The oddly named Anse Crawen is a secluded, clothing-optional beach just a couple of minutes’ walk down a dirt path that starts at the southwestern end of…

4. Anse Rodrigue

1.36 MILES

South of Grande Anse and about 2km from town is Anse Rodrigue, a nice beach on a protected cove that usually has good swimming conditions.

5. Fort Napoléon

1.36 MILES

Built in 1867 on the site of an earlier fort destroyed by the British in 1809, this installation sitting over 100m above sea level affords a splendid view…

6. Grande Anse

1.39 MILES

Easily one of Terre-de-Haut's best beaches, long, sandy Grande Anse unfortunately has rough water conditions, and swimming is not allowed. The north side…

7. Baie du Marigot

1.48 MILES

Baie du Marigot is a pleasant little bay with a calm, protected beach about 1km north of Bourg des Saintes. It’s fairly close to Fort Napoléon, so most…

