Zoo de Guadeloupe

One of Guadeloupe's must-sees, this excellent zoo, high in the mountains of Basse-Terre, combines animal enclosures with a jungle adventure. Follow the prescribed route along a boardwalk through lush vegetation to visit toucans, anacondas, iguanas, tortoises, monkeys and parrots. The visit ends at a long canopy walk high above the jungle floor. A highlight for children is feeding the racoons near the entrance. There's lots of educational info in English, so allow two to three hours to do the place justice.