One of Guadeloupe's must-sees, this excellent zoo, high in the mountains of Basse-Terre, combines animal enclosures with a jungle adventure. Follow the prescribed route along a boardwalk through lush vegetation to visit toucans, anacondas, iguanas, tortoises, monkeys and parrots. The visit ends at a long canopy walk high above the jungle floor. A highlight for children is feeding the racoons near the entrance. There's lots of educational info in English, so allow two to three hours to do the place justice.
Zoo de Guadeloupe
Top choice in Basse-Terre Island
