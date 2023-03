Guadeloupe's only national park is an absolute stunner, covering much of the interior of Basse-Terre and including such sights as the Chutes du Carbet waterfall and La Soufrière, the active volcano that soars over the island. There's a large number of well-signed and well-maintained hiking paths and the Maison de la Forêt information centre, which is conveniently located in the middle of the park on the Route de la Traversée.