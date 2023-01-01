Grand Cul-de-Sac Marin

This Unesco Biosphere Reserve just off the coast of Basse-Terre makes for an enjoyable day trip. A chain of coral islets sitting atop a 25km-long coral wall, the reserve supports unique ecosystems, including mangrove forest, rich birdlife and reefs bursting with tropical fish. There are also some gorgeous white-sand beaches where you'll never have to worry about overcrowding. Book a boat trip through one of the many agencies in Ste-Rose.