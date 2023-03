Those who want to understand how the ambrosia called rum starts in the sugarcane fields and ends on their palate should head to this museum, which has thorough explanations in English. It’s at the site of the Reimonenq Distillery, about 500m inland from the N2 in the village of Bellevue, just southeast of Ste-Rose. Exhibits include an old distillery, cane-extraction gears and a vapor machine dating from 1707.