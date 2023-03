Jacques Cousteau brought Pigeon Island to international attention by declaring it to be one of the world’s top dive areas, and the waters surrounding the island are now protected as an underwater park. The majority of the dive sites around Pigeon Island are very scenic, with big schools of fish and coral reefs shallow enough for good snorkeling. It’s only a 10- to 15-minute boat ride to the dive sites; myriad operators run trips from Malendure Beach.