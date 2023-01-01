One of Basse-Terre's most enjoyable attractions, the Maison du Cacao is for anyone who loves their chocolate. Presentations in English take place at 10am, noon and 3pm, but arrive around 20 minutes earlier to explore the garden packed with different types of cocoa trees. You're then invited to attend a lecture and demonstration on cocoa and chocolate that takes you from raw cocoa seeds to finished product via much tasting (and spitting out if there are kids!).

Sampling the amazing cocoa, roasted beans, chocodoux (raw cocoa and cane sugar) and 95% artisan chocolate will be one of the most memorable experiences you have away from the beach. You'll never look at chocolate in the shop back home in quite the same way.