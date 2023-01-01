Jardin Botanique de Deshaies

Away from the beach, Deshaies' top attraction is its botanical garden, which also has some interesting animal life to keep the kids entertained. Among the well-organised displays of amazing tropical flora (with signage in French only), vending machines issue small amounts of feed (€0.50) that children can sprinkle onto fish and hold out to free-flying parrots. Iguanas wander the grounds, and at the end you can stroke a goat. There's also a playground and a snack bar.