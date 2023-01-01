Jardin Botanique de Deshaies

Deshaies

Away from the beach, Deshaies' top attraction is its botanical garden, which also has some interesting animal life to keep the kids entertained. Among the well-organised displays of amazing tropical flora (with signage in French only), vending machines issue small amounts of feed (€0.50) that children can sprinkle onto fish and hold out to free-flying parrots. Iguanas wander the grounds, and at the end you can stroke a goat. There's also a playground and a snack bar.

Suggest an Edit