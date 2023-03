Between Grande Anse and Ste-Rose, at the northern tip of Basse-Terre, this dazzling stretch of golden sand is lapped by jade waters that just beg to be swum in. The beach has views toward a dramatic islet in the bay and, beyond, to Montserrat when visibility is good. Bar one little terrace snack bar at the far end of the beach, Plage de Clugny is totally undeveloped. Kids in particular love it for its shallow water and thrilling wave action.