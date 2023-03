This superb golden-sand beach with no hotel development in sight is just 2km north of Deshaies. This is one of Basse-Terre's longest and prettiest stretches of sand. The place is no secret, though, and you won’t be alone, but it’s easy to escape the crowds by walking down the bay. However, with children you should head to the middle of the beach, where the waves are least powerful. Restaurants and cafes cluster around the parking lot.

Grande Anse has its own stop for buses from Pointe-á-Pitre.