Plage de la Caravelle

This headland of white sand about 2km west of Ste-Anne's center is one of Guadeloupe's very finest beaches – it's the Caribbean you probably came to see. Its main tenant is the Club Med resort (undergoing a complete rebuild at the time of writing), but the entire beach is public: anyone is free to walk right in to enjoy the warm, shallow, reef-protected lagoon, the shade of the palm trees and the resident iguanas. There are basic food stalls nearby.