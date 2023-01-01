Edgar Clerc Archaeological Museum

This relatively small but informative museum has a fascinating display of archaeological finds made on Guadeloupe and elsewhere in the Caribbean. Much of the Carib pottery, jewelry and tools made of shells and stone come from Le Moule itself, some discovered by Martinique archaeologist Edgar Clerc in the 1960s and '70s. He was also the museum's first curator. Highlights of the two rooms include a map of the Caribbean featuring all the islands' pre-Columbian names and a mock-up of an Amerindian village.

There are English explanations throughout. The museum is about 1km north on La Rosette road (D123), on the western outskirts of Le Moule.