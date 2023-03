Possibly Guadeloupe's best beach, Datcha is a dreamy strip of cream-hued sand, backed by shade-giving trees and fronted by calm, reef-protected sea. The scene is given focus by the delightful Îlet du Gosier and the moody mountains of Basse-Terre across the water. Beach cafes and bars feed and water beachgoers as they watch the numerous yachts that use the bay as safe anchor bobbing on the briny.