This idyllic jungle waterfall drops from a Basse-Terre mountainside into a small riverside pool where you can swim. It's a wonderful and therefore popular spot and can get a bit crowded at weekends, mainly as it's right on the main road through the Parc National de la Guadeloupe. On the other side of the road is a large, uncrowded picnic area, also by the river, with shaded benches and barbecue pits.