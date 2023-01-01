Unless it’s overcast, the drive up to the Chutes du Carbet lookout gives a view of two magnificent waterfalls plunging down a sheer mountain face. From the lookout you can see the two highest waterfalls from the upper parking lot, where a signboard marks the trailhead to the falls' base. The well-trodden walk to the second-highest waterfall (110m) takes 20 minutes; it’s about a two-hour hike to the highest waterfall (115m).

Note that at the time of writing the trails were off-limits due to landslides caused by renewed activity at La Soufrière volcano at the beginning of 2019.