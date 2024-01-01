This prehistoric site features rocks carved with petroglyphs of human, animal and abstract form. Some of the rocks were found on the site; others were brought from around Basse-Terre town. The visitor center at the entrance has informative displays and pamphlets on island history, though note that the park proper may be accessed by guided tour only.
Parc Archéologique des Roches Gravées
Basse-Terre Island
