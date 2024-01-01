Parc Archéologique des Roches Gravées

Basse-Terre Island

This prehistoric site features rocks carved with petroglyphs of human, animal and abstract form. Some of the rocks were found on the site; others were brought from around Basse-Terre town. The visitor center at the entrance has informative displays and pamphlets on island history, though note that the park proper may be accessed by guided tour only.

