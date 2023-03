Built in 1867 on the site of an earlier fort destroyed by the British in 1809, this installation sitting over 100m above sea level affords a splendid view of Bourg des Saintes and the surrounding islands. Walk through on your own or join a tour (in French). The naval museum inside is only of interest to dedicated historians – the 1782 battle of Les Saintes is documented in exacting detail. The fort is a sticky 1.5km walk uphill from Bourg des Saintes.