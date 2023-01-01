Starting from St-Sauveur on the N1, the road runs 8.5km inland, making for a nice 15-minute drive up through a rainforest. Nearly 3km before the end of the road is a marked stop at the trailhead to Grand Etang, a placid lake circled by a loop trail. It’s just a five-minute walk from the roadside parking area down to the edge of the lake, and it takes about an hour more to hike the lake’s perimeter.

The going can be tough at times, with a couple of river crossings and slippery tree roots underfoot.