Dominica provides an unhurried respite for those looking to disconnect from life’s chaos.

Yet throughout the Caribbean island nation’s mountainous terrain, deep gorges, verdant foliage, endless trails and bountiful rivers also make it an adventurer’s playground.

Don’t expect sprawling luxury beach resorts and bone-white-sand beaches here. For Dominica’s secret sauce lies in its untouched, raw qualities – which is why many know it as “the nature isle.”

You should start getting excited about any visit to Dominica. To help, these are our picks for the best things to do on the island.

At Champagne Reef, you’ll dive or snorkel among bubbles and golden hues. Alamy

1. Dive at the effervescent Champagne Reef

Diving at Champagne Reef mirrors the sensation of swimming in an oversized glass of the bubbly drink thanks to volcanic gas that bubbles up from the seabed. The golden hue of the reef itself completes the effect.

Snorkeling enthusiasts will also be enamored with the burst of color reflecting from the horde of sea creatures, including trumpet fish, parrotfish, frogfish, octopus, rays, batfish, hawksbill turtles and seahorses. The vibrance of the pink azure, red rope, yellow tube and purple vase sponges adds to the kaleidoscopic effect.

Planning tip: Large pebbles dot the Champagne Reef beachfront, so don’t come expecting to lie out on the sand. But do enjoy the local rums, Dominican cuisine and intel on the best snorkeling spots at Donny’s Beach Bar.

2. Immerse yourself in Kalinago culture

The Kalinagos are the descendants of the pre-Columbian indigenous people of the Lesser Antilles who once lived solely on what nature provided. Today, approximately 3000 Kalinagos live on 3700 acres of communally held land reserved for the tribe on the eastern side of Dominica. The tribe is led by a six-member council and a chief.

Today, a series of tours exposes visitors to the enduring history, rituals and customs of the island’s first inhabitants, creating connections to the Kalinago culture. These tours also generate income for members of the community. The experiences range from half-day excursions to homestays with a family on the reserve in traditional housing: ajoupas made from wood and leaves.

Local tip: Kalinago cuisine is amazing. Try the roasted crayfish with coconut milk served on a warmed balisier (heliconia) leaf, and sip on ouicou juice extracted from grated cassava.

The shallow, warm waters and soft sand of Pointe Baptiste Beach make it ideal for relaxing for hours. Micheal Lees for Lonely Planet

3. Lounge on Pointe Baptiste Beach

While Dominica’s 365 rivers are a highlight of its interior, Pointe Baptiste Beach might be the best spot to enjoy the salty sea. Drive to the village of Calibishie on the island’s northeast coast to reach this secluded haven, which offers an opportunity to unwind in peace.

The water is shallow, warm and tranquil, which makes it ideal for kids. Yet couples will still have enough privacy thanks to the surrounding stones and Red Rocks. This natural auburn-colored formation hugs the northeastern coastline and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

Local tip: Explore the sweeter side of Dominica at the nearby Pointe Baptiste Estate Chocolate Factory. The small family operation takes visitors through a tour of the process that transforms cacao beans into flavorful chocolate bars.

Dominica is home to the world’s second-largest boiling lake, reachable by hike. Joseph Thomas Photography/Shutterstock

4. Hike to bubbling Boiling Lake

Dominica’s acclaimed Boiling Lake lives up to the hype. The journey to the flooded fumarole starts in Laudat, a small village tucked away in the island's interior. Depending on your hiking skill level, it will take two to four fours before you ultimately descend upon the world’s second-largest boiling lake (at 200ft / 61m wide).

The trail seems manageable at first – but we highly advise setting out with a guide is to help navigate the occasionally rocky and muddy terrain and paper-thin ridge. At the end of the ascent, you’ll find a bubbling hot cauldron of slate grey liquid, shrouded in vapor.

Typically, for any arduous, extended journey, you’ll be pleased to know that the return trip seems much quicker.

Planning tip: Be sure to fill up your water bottle at the Breakfast River, which is the only fresh water available after the hike begins.

5. Spend a day at Trafalgar Falls

To the west of the Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica’s twin falls are a mere 20-minute drive from the capital, Roseau.

A brief 10- to 15-minute walk through the rainforest leads to a viewing platform where you can embrace the majesty of the falls. Locally known as “Papa” (on the left) and “Mama” (right), each has its distinct features. Papa towers over the surroundings at 125ft (38m); Mama is more diminutive at 75ft (23ft) but has a more forceful gush of water. Consider a dip in the warm pools at the base of the falls.

A guide is necessary if you wish to hike the falls. Be extremely careful, as slippery boulders can make for a treacherous and challenging climb. Head out as early as possible for optimal lighting.

Local tip: Wildlife and rare plant lovers should consider a pit stop at Papillote Tropical Gardens, just before the trailhead.

At Roseau’s Old Market, vendors ply an assortment of handmade goods. Michael Lees for Lonely Planet

6. Explore the streets of Roseau

Roseau is a small, compact southwestern city surrounded by Morne Bruce, the Caribbean Sea and the Roseau River. A walking tour of its significant sites will introduce you to this quaint capital.

Start with the Old Market, once a bustling trading post in colonial times. Today, it has been reimagined as a craft hub where vendors ply handmade soaps, oils, accessories and fragrant spices. The Dominica Museum shares the seafront with historical and cultural artifacts curated by the island’s foremost historian, Lennox Honychurch.

The once-thriving Dominica Botanic Gardens suffered extensive damage at the hands of Hurricane David in 1979 – but still boasts some 50 types of plant life on its 40 acres. Make the hike up Morne Bruce to soak in the stunning panoramic views of the city, then cool down later at one of the local haunts with the hometown beer Kubuli.

Planning tip: Consider purchasing a budget-friendly tourist-site pass. A week-long pass with multiple visits to all sites within the national park system and several other nature landmarks costs just US$12.

Water plunges down from the rainforest and into the magical Emerald Pool. Michael Lees for Lonely Planet

7. Experience the ethereal Emerald Pool

In Dominica, you’ll see endless shades of green, from the dense forests to the luminescent, appropriately named Emerald Pool. A gush of fresh water from a 40ft (12m) waterfall feeds this lovely grotto. Its greenish tint reflects the foliage, vines and moss-covered rocks that envelop the area, with sunlight filtering through, lending an ethereal effect.

Emerald Pool is easily reachable, with the access road leading from Pont Cassé, a small, centrally located village, through Morne Trois Pitons National Park. Hop a local minibus and let the driver know where you’re going. There’s also plenty of parking if you decide to drive yourself.

Two viewing platforms provide a magical vantage point; if you prefer to swim, bathrooms and changing rooms are also available at the visitors center. You might recognize the oasis as one of the stunning backdrops from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The water is chilly, even on the hottest days. The water is also not very deep, so don’t jump off the higher rocks or dive in.

Local tip: Venture about 15 minutes away to nearby Castle Bruce and enjoy a sumptuous meal and drinks at Islet View Restaurant & Bar, which overlooks the bay.

The 114-mile-long Waitukubuli National Trail is divided into 14 segments for easy day hikes. Alamy

8. Hike parts (or all!) of the Waitukubuli National Trail

Did you really visit Dominica if you didn’t hike a portion of the Waitukubuli National Trail (WNT)? The iconic trek is 114 miles (183km), spanning the island’s entire length. From the northernmost point at Scott’s Head, it snakes through dramatic mountainous landscapes and dense rainforest to Cabrits National Park.

WNT is the only long-distance hiking trail in the Caribbean. Each of the trail's 14 segments presents its unique challenges – so if you're not up for the entire route, pick one or more sections to explore.

The difficulty level of the trail's segments varies from easy, family-friendly walks to more strenuous expeditions. If you’re game to tackle the whole shebang, prepare for a serious time commitment: the entire route takes two weeks to complete. It’s always best to hire a guide or join a hiking group.

And the rewards are manifold as you meander through waterfalls, rivers, Kalinago villages, Maroon passages and multiple other historical and natural sites.

Planning tip: With 365 rivers woven throughout the island, running into one during a hike is inevitable. Proceed cautiously, as you may encounter slippery rocks or flash flooding from heavy rainfall.