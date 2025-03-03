An affinity for nature, adventure and exploration is the key to unlocking fun on the island of Dominica, a place that ranks high on my list of short getaways in the Caribbean. Here, you can trek to several waterfalls in the rainforests, dive with marine life of all sizes, and enjoy the authentic local and international fare served everywhere from upscale restaurants to charming roadside stands. Experience the best of Dominica with this four-day itinerary.

Take a boat tour on the Indian River. Kristian Muthugalage/Shutterstock

Day 1

Morning: History buffs should pay a visit to the Cabrits National Park, a lush, 1313-acre tropical rainforest that abuts the coast and contains historic ruins. Pick a hiking trail to fit your ability. One of the most popular, the Fort Shirley Trail, is an easy walk (15 minutes from the parking area to the ruins of Fort Shirley), a colonial-era military fort where you can climb some of the Georgian-style fort walls and explore old canons.

How to spend the day: Take a hand-oared riverboat tour of the Indian River (booked through GetYourGuide) through beautiful buttressed Bwa Mang trees. You’ll learn how the Kalinago people (the Caribbean’s only remaining indigenous tribe) used the river as a route to the Caribbean Sea – and get a glimpse of filming locations from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The highlight is sampling local bush rum at the bar in the middle of the rainforest. Look out for some of the 51 local and migrant birds as you take an easy walk within the foothills of Dominica’s tallest mountain, Morne Diaboltin. The Syndicate Nature Trail leads to a broad waterfall where you can wade out to the middle of the base of the falls and still be only waist-deep.

Dinner: Enjoy a beach-view meal at Cabrits Market, an upscale restaurant that serves a variety of international cuisine, like Australian lamb chops, grilled Angus sirloin and local dishes such as Dominican grilled prawns and catches of the day. Top the meal off with a Dominican fruit cake, filled with coconut macaroons and mango gel.

After dark: Visit the Rumfire Bar, where the menu changes every Friday based on the chef's themed tapas. Past menu items have included curried codfish, Dasheen croquettes and Dominican meat pie. Be sure to try one of the "Barmac" drinks, which contains local medicinal mixtures of herbs, spices and fruits paired with Dominica rum.

Trafalgar Falls is surrounded by lush jungle. JibiBrown/Shutterstock

Day 2

Morning: Browse fresh produce at Roseau Public Market including fish, spices, handmade jewelry, crafts, fabrics and baskets made by the Kalinago. For the adventurous (and certified diver), take a morning dive with Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort. I loved exploring some of the nearby dive sites, such as the house reef, where you might spot octopuses, squid, turtles and moray eels.

How to spend the day: Known for its volcanic activity, hike Trafalgar Falls to witness the lush flora and beauty of the island. Plan your visit for late morning (around 10am) for the best chance of avoiding crowds. Afterward, visit Ti Tou Gorge. Known for its cameo in Pirates of the Caribbean, the gorge is a natural wonder formed by molten lava flowing down a mountaintop. You can tube through the gorge or swim at the base of an impressive waterfall.

Dinner: Near Trafalgar Falls, check out River Rock Cafe & Bar, where you can hear the sounds of nature in the surrounding rainforest while choosing from a menu that includes goat stew and curry shrimp.

After dark: The Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort offers spectacular night dives (look out for octopus-hunting shellfish and moray eels slinking around the coral).

The jaco parrot is native to Dominica. Derek D. Galon/Shutterstock

Day 3

Morning: Spend the morning hiking the start of one of the longest trails in the Caribbean: Waitukubuli National Trail. The trail begins at Scotts Head and runs to Cabrits National Park in the north. Look out for wildlife – including parrots, hummingbirds and iguanas – and take in cultural points like traditional villages of the Kalinago and a few 18th-century French ruins.

How to spend the day: Explore the ruins of the Cachacrou Fort – erected to protect Soufriere Bay – located a short hike to the top of Scotts Head, a narrow isthmus separating the fierce Atlantic and the calm Caribbean.

Pull out your fins and mask for a snorkel at Champagne Reef in Soufriere Scott’s Head Marine Reserve. Named for the bubbles created from the underwater volcanic thermal springs, here you will swim over colorful red, pink and yellow sponges and might spy marine life like parrotfish, octopus, seahorses and turtles.

Dinner: Choose from mouthwatering specialties like T-bone steak, curry goat and grilled lobster on the scenic bayside at Chez Wen Cuisine. It's a casual spot serving authentic Creole cuisine with unmissable views of Scotts Head.

After dark: On Tuesdays, Jazz in the City is popular for live music, and on Thursdays, Ka-Tai offers karaoke, which is a hit with locals and tourists.

Red Rocks is near the village of Calibishie. David Svestka/Shutterstock

Day 4

Morning: On the north coast of Dominica, the Calibishie Red Rocks are a natural formation that looks like you’ve stepped on a completely different planet. Visitors can walk around the ocean-carved rocks framed with low-lying shrubbery and sunbathe on one of the nearby black sand beaches.

How to spend the day: A combination of a walking tour and gin tasting, Sea Cliff Eco-Cottages offers a peek into its gin-making process; visitors can learn about juniper and the other botanicals obtained from the on-site garden. Also located on the north coast, Blackbeard’s Dairy is a working goat farm where you can tour the farm, meet the goats, see where they are milked, and visit the indoor processing area where the milk turns into cheese. Cheese is also available for purchase.

Dinner: Ever been to a general store-restaurant combo? The oceanside Coral Reef restaurant serves authentic Creole cuisine in a peaceful setting. Spring for the catch of the day or sample the time-tested short ribs.

After dark: Wrap up your trip by taking a moonlight hike or indulge in a moonlight picnic in Cabrits National Park, which boasts open spaces perfect for stargazing and very little light pollution in the quiet of Dominica’s lush rainforest.