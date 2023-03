A narrow isthmus separating the fierce Atlantic and the calm Caribbean leads to Scotts Head, the rocky headland named for an 18th-century British lieutenant governor. A short hike leads up to a smattering of ruins, the remnants of the fort he erected in defense of Soufriere Bay. There's great snorkeling off the pebbly beach, and a bar that rents gear and serves cold drinks.

The point also marks the beginning of the Waitukubuli National Trail.