On Dominica’s southernmost tip, the fishing village of Scotts Head has a gem of a setting along the gently curving shoreline of Soufriere Bay. While it got very badly damaged by Hurricane Maria, colorful characters still hang out on the porches of pastel-painted houses, and locals seem surprised to see outsiders visiting this remote corner of the island.
Scotts Head
Dominica
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.44 MILES
Easily Dominica's best beach, this gorgeously wild coconut-palm-fringed crescent has good swimming and snorkeling, and there's an (often unmanned) beach…
9.52 MILES
The trail to one of Dominica’s highest waterfalls (200ft) traverses thick rainforest with towering trees and ferns. Although well built and not terribly…
26.41 MILES
The star attraction of this small national park on a forested headland a mile north of downtown Portsmouth is Fort Shirley, an impressively restored 18th…
21.64 MILES
This re-created traditional village on the Crayfish River near the Isukulati Falls is a good spot to get an overview of Kalinago history and culture. The…
8.5 MILES
The short swim from a swimming hole through a narrow gorge to a powerful waterfall is charmingly spooky; it's dark down there with steep vine-clad lava…
8.19 MILES
Just beyond the visitor center here you'll find a viewing platform with full-on views of the two side-by-side falls: the 125ft 'Father' fall and 75ft …
9.78 MILES
Shimmering shades of blue and green, Freshwater is the largest of Dominica’s four lakes and the source of the Roseau River. It is easily reached via a…
Touna Kalinago Heritage Village
21.55 MILES
Created by former Kalinago chief Irvince Auguiste, this living village on the Pagua River was created to introduce visitors to the way of life of Dominica…
Nearby Dominica attractions
0.42 MILES
A narrow isthmus separating the fierce Atlantic and the calm Caribbean leads to Scotts Head, the rocky headland named for an 18th-century British…
1.83 MILES
These naturally heated mineralized waters drain from two streams into several small pools in the hills above Soufriere. To find this place, walk past…
2.57 MILES
This sweeping bay is on Dominica’s south coast. Turn inland at Loubiere onto a wide and largely pothole-free curving road skirting the base of Morne…
5.83 MILES
This handsome 1906 stone building was funded by US philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and was Dominica's best public library until Maria ripped off its roof…
5. St George’s Anglican Church
5.89 MILES
This gray stone church was originally built in the 1820s, but has been reconstructed several times over its 200-year history. It was almost totally…
5.94 MILES
This small but interesting museum above the tourist office right near the cruise-ship pier provides an overview of the history of Dominica and its people…
5.95 MILES
This cobblestone plaza has been the center of action in Roseau for more than 300 years. It’s been the site of political meetings, farmers markets and,…
5.97 MILES
Dominica’s president is among the residents of this rather exclusive hillside enclave above the Botanic Gardens. The main reason to venture up here is for…