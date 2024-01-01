Scotts Head

Dominica

On Dominica’s southernmost tip, the fishing village of Scotts Head has a gem of a setting along the gently curving shoreline of Soufriere Bay. While it got very badly damaged by Hurricane Maria, colorful characters still hang out on the porches of pastel-painted houses, and locals seem surprised to see outsiders visiting this remote corner of the island.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dominica, Calibishie, Batibou Beach.

    Batibou Beach

    26.44 MILES

    Easily Dominica's best beach, this gorgeously wild coconut-palm-fringed crescent has good swimming and snorkeling, and there's an (often unmanned) beach…

  • Middleham Falls

    Middleham Falls

    9.52 MILES

    The trail to one of Dominica’s highest waterfalls (200ft) traverses thick rainforest with towering trees and ferns. Although well built and not terribly…

  • DOMINICA - APRIL 23: Ancient cannon in Fort Shirley, 18th century, old British outpost on the island of Dominica, Cabrits National Park, Dominica. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Cabrits National Park

    26.41 MILES

    The star attraction of this small national park on a forested headland a mile north of downtown Portsmouth is Fort Shirley, an impressively restored 18th…

  • Traditional basket weaving, Carib Heritage Village, Kalinago Barana Aute, Dominica

    Kalinago Barana Autê

    21.64 MILES

    This re-created traditional village on the Crayfish River near the Isukulati Falls is a good spot to get an overview of Kalinago history and culture. The…

  • TiTou Gorge, Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica

    Ti Tou Gorge

    8.5 MILES

    The short swim from a swimming hole through a narrow gorge to a powerful waterfall is charmingly spooky; it's dark down there with steep vine-clad lava…

  • Trafalgar Falls

    Trafalgar Falls

    8.19 MILES

    Just beyond the visitor center here you'll find a viewing platform with full-on views of the two side-by-side falls: the 125ft 'Father' fall and 75ft …

  • Freshwater Lake

    Freshwater Lake

    9.78 MILES

    Shimmering shades of blue and green, Freshwater is the largest of Dominica’s four lakes and the source of the Roseau River. It is easily reached via a…

  • Touna Kalinago Heritage Village

    Touna Kalinago Heritage Village

    21.55 MILES

    Created by former Kalinago chief Irvince Auguiste, this living village on the Pagua River was created to introduce visitors to the way of life of Dominica…

Nearby Dominica attractions

1. Scotts Head Point

0.42 MILES

A narrow isthmus separating the fierce Atlantic and the calm Caribbean leads to Scotts Head, the rocky headland named for an 18th-century British…

2. Soufriere Sulfur Springs

1.83 MILES

These naturally heated mineralized waters drain from two streams into several small pools in the hills above Soufriere. To find this place, walk past…

3. Grand Bay

2.57 MILES

This sweeping bay is on Dominica’s south coast. Turn inland at Loubiere onto a wide and largely pothole-free curving road skirting the base of Morne…

4. Roseau Public Library

5.83 MILES

This handsome 1906 stone building was funded by US philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and was Dominica's best public library until Maria ripped off its roof…

5. St George’s Anglican Church

5.89 MILES

This gray stone church was originally built in the 1820s, but has been reconstructed several times over its 200-year history. It was almost totally…

6. Dominica Museum

5.94 MILES

This small but interesting museum above the tourist office right near the cruise-ship pier provides an overview of the history of Dominica and its people…

7. Old Market

5.95 MILES

This cobblestone plaza has been the center of action in Roseau for more than 300 years. It’s been the site of political meetings, farmers markets and,…

8. Morne Bruce

5.97 MILES

Dominica’s president is among the residents of this rather exclusive hillside enclave above the Botanic Gardens. The main reason to venture up here is for…