Antigua Shore Excursion: Round Island Tour
Tour the island of Antigua and see some of its best sights while you’re in port. You’ll be picked up from your cruise ship port and driven across the island to Nelson’s Dockyard National Park, where you’ll admire the beautiful English Harbour, internationally well-known as a yachting destination.You’ll also have time to stroll around and view the Admiral's Inn, Copper and Lumber Store, Sailmakers's Loft, Mystery Pillars, the art gallery and the fabulous yachts moored to the old quay side.Visit the Blockhouse Ruins overlooking the mighty Atlantic Ocean, Indian Creek and, on a clear day, the island of Montserrat. Afterwards take a short visit to Shirley Heights for a bird's-eye view over Nelson's Dockyard.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to St John's for your ship’s departure. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Round Island Tour
Antigua Shore Excursion: Yacht Racing
When your ship docks on the island of Antigua, meet your sailing guide at the cruise pier and head to your high-performance racing yacht. Listen to a safety briefing and join the racing crew on board.You may take a seat in the back, where you can relax and watch all of the action, or be part of the fun yourself by helping the experienced racing team as you travel across the water. During a crash course in yachting in a practice area, learn about skills like tacking and grinding winches. Then when everyone is ready, the 45-minute race begins.With the wind in your face, feel the heart-pounding excitement of going head to head with another yacht on the open sea. Afterward, the crew will slow down and give you a chance to take the wheel of the yacht, if you wish. Cruise around Falmouth Harbour, home to impressive super yachts, and admire the gorgeous setting. Whether your boat wins or loses, it’s celebratory rum punch all around when you get back to the marina. Toast your experience on a private platform overlooking the coast before heading back to your cruise ship. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Antigua port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Valley Church Beach Massages Shore Excursion
Upon disembarking your ship you may be approached by several Taxi drivers...just tell them you are going to Valley church beach for you have a Scheduled massage appointment with Pam's Wellness centre and they will be delighted to bring you to US. Since our taxi drivers are very welcoming....they are always inclined to point out notable land marks as you travel along. Welcome and do Enjoy our hospitality.On your arrival at Valley Church Beach, you will be greeted by a variety of people such as vendors, jet ski operators, chair and umbrella vendors and others. The bar and restaurant is peach-pink and yellow, and is on your right. There are changing rooms and bathroom facilities, along with free WiFi.When you arrive, please go to the cottage, to check in at the front desk. You will be assigned to your exact appointment time. This package includes a two 30-minute massage treatments. After your relaxing massage treatments, you can surely take advantage of our sweeping sandy beaches with crystal clear skies and turquoise water and of our Beach Bar, which sells local drinks, delicious food and souvenirs. Lastly, the staff will assist you with finding a taxi driver who will be ready to take you back to your cruise port.
Antigua Roundtrip Airport Transfer
You will be met at the V.C. Bird airport (ANU) and be taken directly to you hotel in Antigua. An English-speaking representative will greet you when you clear airport customs and your vacation can start! For your return journey, you will be met at your hotel and taken directly to the airport for your departure flight.Please note: you MUST enter your hotel name at the time of booking.
Antigua Zipline Canopy Adventure from St John’s
Meet your guide and tour group in St John's, where you will be served a fruit drink and banana bread to prepare you for the aerial adventure ahead. Then, relax on an air-conditioned taxi ride to the Antigua rainforest, about 40 minutes away. Upon arrival, get a briefing from fully trained and experienced guides, and try on your state-of-the-art safety harness and helmet. Your canopy course includes a series of 10 ziplines ranging from 52-328 feet (16-100 meters) in length, plus nine ropes challenge elements, two suspension bridges and one controlled 36-foot (11-meter) vertical descent – a leap of faith! When you’re ready, walk over a suspension bridge that spans a verdant gorge to the far bank, and begin your thrill of a lifetime through the tropical forest. Follow your guide along the trail to the first aerial zipline; then, take off and soar above the treetops! Continue on toward the other ziplines, which crisscross the gorge for large parts of the course, entering a corridor in the foliage at either end. Rest assured that your guides will be available to assist you, ensuring your absolute safety and enjoyment. You’ll get a bird’s-eye view of the flora and fauna while listening to the birdsong of numerous species that are native to the rainforest. When you reach the hidden tree house, take a break from the excitement and admire the landscape. Look out over the silk cotton trees to the prominent boulders and rock pool, where a small waterfall and shaded area hold interesting plants, wild fruits, vines, mosses and lichens. When you reach the end, enjoy complimentary water or a refreshing drink at the bar/café (own expense). Relax on the veranda, where you can watch others zip by on the course.If you wish, browse the gift shop for souvenirs or purchase your personal action photo as a memento (own expense). When you meet your guide for return transport to your hotel, you’ll leave with a certificate of achievement in hand!