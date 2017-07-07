Antigua Zipline Canopy Adventure from St John’s

Meet your guide and tour group in St John's, where you will be served a fruit drink and banana bread to prepare you for the aerial adventure ahead. Then, relax on an air-conditioned taxi ride to the Antigua rainforest, about 40 minutes away. Upon arrival, get a briefing from fully trained and experienced guides, and try on your state-of-the-art safety harness and helmet. Your canopy course includes a series of 10 ziplines ranging from 52-328 feet (16-100 meters) in length, plus nine ropes challenge elements, two suspension bridges and one controlled 36-foot (11-meter) vertical descent – a leap of faith! When you’re ready, walk over a suspension bridge that spans a verdant gorge to the far bank, and begin your thrill of a lifetime through the tropical forest. Follow your guide along the trail to the first aerial zipline; then, take off and soar above the treetops! Continue on toward the other ziplines, which crisscross the gorge for large parts of the course, entering a corridor in the foliage at either end. Rest assured that your guides will be available to assist you, ensuring your absolute safety and enjoyment. You’ll get a bird’s-eye view of the flora and fauna while listening to the birdsong of numerous species that are native to the rainforest. When you reach the hidden tree house, take a break from the excitement and admire the landscape. Look out over the silk cotton trees to the prominent boulders and rock pool, where a small waterfall and shaded area hold interesting plants, wild fruits, vines, mosses and lichens. When you reach the end, enjoy complimentary water or a refreshing drink at the bar/café (own expense). Relax on the veranda, where you can watch others zip by on the course.If you wish, browse the gift shop for souvenirs or purchase your personal action photo as a memento (own expense). When you meet your guide for return transport to your hotel, you’ll leave with a certificate of achievement in hand!