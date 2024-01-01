Martello Tower

Barbuda's most important colonial vestige sits just a short walk northwest of the ferry harbor, near River Beach. The 56ft-high mini-fort was built by the British in the early 1800s and looks just like an old sugar mill from afar. It stands on the site of an earlier, probably Spanish, fort. Today, it's a popular place to get hitched.
