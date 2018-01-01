Full-Day Private Guided Hike in the Scottish Highlands from Aviemore

There is something uniquely beautiful about the Scottish Highlands. Between the guides, they've all been to many ranges around the world and have seen some incredible peaks. When it comes to shear beauty, however, the Scottish mountains inevitably have the edge. They may not be the highest peaks in the world, but they do offer a fantastic variety of mountain scapes. From the great bulk of the Cairngorms in the East to the Fortressed peaks of Torridon in the west. From the Monoliths of Assynt in the North to the myriad of peaks in the south. The unique blend of wild, rugged mountains, loch, sea, and the soft light of these high latitudes, provides an unrivalled beauty. There is, without a doubt, a lifetime of wonderful sites and adventure.Here's what a typical day looks like for guests who are staying at Fraoch Lodge.Breakfast orders are usually taken the night before to reduce waste and any delays in getting out. All the bread is homemade along with many of the preserves. Over breakfast, the guide will provide an update on any changes to the forecast overnight and hence to the plan for the day. There is, of course, the opportunity to discuss what to wear, etc.After breakfast, there is time to get ready and make a packed lunch for the day. Homemade bread as well as a number of other fillings are available. There is also homemade cake, a chocolate bar, fruit, dried fruit, and peanuts available. Any wet kit from the previous day will be dry having spent the night in an efficiently purposed drying room.Then, head out in the bus for the relatively short journey to the start of the day's route. Dry boots are donned while anticipating some of the most stunning scenery Scotland has to offer. Regular (short) breaks are taken to maintain energy levels. Of course, there will be stops for photos at points of interest along the way. Hiking is usually anywhere from 4-to-8 hours in duration, depending on aspirations and if the hike is being combined with any other activities. Also, there will be a visit to Loch Ness or a visit to a castle or a pint in the pub.Day hikes are available to guests who are staying elsewhere in the area. There are a program of hikes to join or tailor a hike to suit specific abilities.After sorting out the gear, it's 'cake o’clock,' a refreshing mug of tea and some of Rebecca’s delicious homemade cake in the lounge in front of a roaring fire. Lemon drizzle cake, lemon and pistachio cake, chocolate brownies — all to die for.Then, there is plenty of time to have a shower and relax, maybe a glass of wine or a beer before the 2-course evening meal at 8pm. It’s all home prepared using as much home grown or local produce as possible. The day is finished with teas and coffees or a herbal infusion made from homegrown herbs in front of a fire.