Highland Wildlife Park

This place features a drive-through safari park as well as animal enclosures offering the chance to view rarely seen native wildlife, such as wildcats, capercaillies, pine martens, white-tailed sea eagles and red squirrels, as well as species that once roamed the Scottish hills but have long since disappeared, including wolf, lynx, wild boar, beaver and European bison.

There are also iconic species from around the world – snow leopard, red panda, Amur tiger and polar bear (a polar bear cub was born in 2018, the first to be born in the UK for 25 years).

Visitors without cars get driven around by staff (at no extra cost). Last entry is two hours before closing.