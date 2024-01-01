Rothiemurchus Centre

The Cairngorms

The Rothiemurchus Estate's visitor centre, a mile southeast of Aviemore along the B970, sells an Explorer Map detailing more than 50 miles of footpaths and cycling trails, including the wheelchair-accessible 4-mile trail around Loch an Eilein, with its ruined castle and peaceful pine woods.

