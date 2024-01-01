Rothiemurchus Centre

The Rothiemurchus Estate's visitor centre, a mile southeast of Aviemore along the B970, sells an Explorer Map detailing more than 50 miles of footpaths and cycling trails, including the wheelchair-accessible 4-mile trail around Loch an Eilein, with its ruined castle and peaceful pine woods.
7.39 MILES
This place features a drive-through safari park as well as animal enclosures offering the chance to view rarely seen native wildlife, such as wildcats,…
27.91 MILES
One of the most popular tourist attractions in Scotland, magnificent Blair Castle – and its surrounding estates – is the seat of the Duke of Atholl, head…
3.15 MILES
The Rothiemurchus Estate, which extends from the River Spey at Aviemore to the Cairngorm summit plateau, is famous for having one of Scotland’s largest…
25.21 MILES
The main attraction in Inverness is a leisurely stroll along the river to the Ness Islands. Planted with mature Scots pine, fir, beech and sycamore, and…
24.07 MILES
Built for Queen Victoria in 1855 as a private residence for the Royal Family, Balmoral kicked off the revival of the Scottish Baronial style of…
23.23 MILES
This impressive visitor centre has everything you need to know about the Battle of Culloden in 1746, including the lead-up and the aftermath, with…
25.56 MILES
Commanding a superb location 1.5 miles east of Drumnadrochit, with outstanding views (on a clear day), Urquhart Castle is a popular Nessie-hunting hot…
6.27 MILES
The national park's most popular attraction is this funicular railway that will whisk you to the edge of the Cairngorm plateau (altitude 1085m) in just…
Nearby The Cairngorms attractions
0.95 MILES
The Strathspey railway runs steam trains on a section of restored line between Aviemore and Broomhill, 10 miles to the northeast, via Boat of Garten…
2. Craigellachie Nature Reserve
1.13 MILES
This reserve is a great place for short hikes across steep hillsides covered in natural birch forest where you can spot wildlife such as the peregrine…
3.15 MILES
6.27 MILES
5. RSPB Loch Garten Osprey Centre
6.58 MILES
Ospreys migrate here each spring from Africa and nest in a tall pine tree beside Loch Garten – you can watch from a hide as the birds feed their young…
7.39 MILES
11.02 MILES
Ruthven Barracks was one of four garrisons built by the British government after the first Jacobite rebellion of 1715, as part of a Hanoverian scheme to…
13.04 MILES
This open-air museum comprises a collection of historical buildings and artefacts revealing many aspects of Highland culture and lifestyle. Laid out like…