Cairngorm Mountain Railway

The national park's most popular attraction is this funicular railway that will whisk you to the edge of the Cairngorm plateau (altitude 1085m) in just eight minutes. The bottom station is at the Coire Cas car park at the end of Ski Rd; at the top is an exhibition, a shop (of course) and a restaurant. Unfortunately, for environmental and safety reasons, you’re not allowed out of the top station in summer unless you book a guided walk.

From May to October, a 90-minute guided walk to the summit of Cairn Gorm (£21.60 per person) departs twice a day, while a four-hour guided hill walk runs four days a week. Check the website for details.