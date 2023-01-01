As well as housing a selection of distillery memorabilia (try saying that after a few drams), the Whisky Museum holds ‘nosing and tasting evenings’ in the Commercial Hotel, where you can learn what to look for in a fine single malt (£15 per person, 8pm Wednesday July and August).

Please note that this museum is run by volunteers and they have been having a hard time ensuring opening times right now. They are also undergoing renovations that are taking longer than expected. It is likely this museum will be closed for the foreseeable future.