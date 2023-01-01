The Findhorn Foundation is an international spiritual community founded in 1962. There’s a small permanent population of around 200, but the community receives thousands of visitors each year. With no formal creed, the community is dedicated to cooperation with nature, dealing with work, relationships and the environment in more fulfilling ways, in order to foster a deeper sense of the sacred in everyday life.

Projects include an eco-village, a biological sewage-treatment plant and a wind-powered generator. Guided tours start from the visitor centre or you can take a self-guided tour.