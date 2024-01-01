Findhorn Heritage Centre

Findhorn Heritage Centre, housed in a former salmon-fisher’s bothy at the northern end of the village, records the history of the settlement. The beach is just over the dunes north of the heritage centre – at low tide, you can see seals hauled out on the sandbanks off the mouth of the River Findhorn.

  • Elgin Museum in Elgin, Scotland.

    Elgin Museum

    11.38 MILES

    Scotland's oldest independent museum is an old-fashioned cabinet of curiosities, a captivating collection artfully displayed in a beautiful, purpose-built…

  • Dunrobin Castle

    Dunrobin Castle

    25.27 MILES

    Magnificent Dunrobin Castle, a mile past Golspie, is the Highlands' largest house. Although it dates to 1275, most of what you see was built in French…

  • Tarbat Discovery Centre

    Tarbat Discovery Centre

    14.21 MILES

    This intriguing museum has some excellent carved Pictish stones. When ‘crop circles’ appeared in aerial photos some years ago, the foundations of an Iron…

  • Islands walk, River Ness, Inverness

    Ness Islands

    26.62 MILES

    The main attraction in Inverness is a leisurely stroll along the river to the Ness Islands. Planted with mature Scots pine, fir, beech and sycamore, and…

  • Whisky Museum

    Whisky Museum

    23.54 MILES

    As well as housing a selection of distillery memorabilia (try saying that after a few drams), the Whisky Museum holds ‘nosing and tasting evenings’ in the…

  • The Scottish Dolphin Centre, on the mouth of the River Spey, at Fochabers on the northern coast of Scotland.

    Scottish Dolphin Centre

    19.4 MILES

    Based in a historic icehouse that used to store ice for preserving local salmon catches, this wildlife centre is one of the best land-based dolphin…

  • Dornoch Cathedral

    Dornoch Cathedral

    21.52 MILES

    Consecrated in the 13th century, beautiful Dornoch Cathedral, one of the Highlands' loveliest churches, is an elegant Gothic edifice with an interior…

  • Old House (present during battle), Culloden, Battlefield, near Inverness, Scotland

    Culloden Visitor Centre

    21.83 MILES

    This impressive visitor centre has everything you need to know about the Battle of Culloden in 1746, including the lead-up and the aftermath, with…

