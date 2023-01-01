Grampian Transport Museum

This museum houses a fascinating collection of vintage vehicles, including a Triumph Bonne­ville in excellent nick, a couple of Model T Fords (including one used by Drambuie), a Ferrari F40 and an Aston Martin V8 Mk II. More unusual exhibits include a 19th-century horse-drawn sleigh from Russia, a 1942 Mack snowplough and a steam-powered tricycle built in 1895 by a local postman.

Since 2017 the museum's centrepiece has been TV presenter Guy Martin's collection of cars and bikes, including the pedal cycle on which he set the British cycle speed record of 112mph (drafting behind a racing truck) in 2014.